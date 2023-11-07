Over 200 Volunteers Join Search for Missing Springdale Man with Ties to Area

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — More than 200 volunteers gathered on Sunday, November 5, near Golf Lab Road in Harmar Township, Allegheny County, to search for Sean Dugan, who has been missing since October 30.

(Photo above: Sean Dugan, via Facebook.)

Community volunteers, police, firefighters, search and rescue teams, K9 units, the Allegheny Valley Emergency Management Agency, and the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group joined forces to aid in the search for Sean.

“He’s known throughout all the communities, and I want to say that really speaks to these communities how many people came out to do this. The people around here do care, and they do stick together,” said Bruno Moretti, the coordinator of the Allegheny Regional Emergency Management Agency, to CBS News Pittsburgh.

The search area covered a 1.5 square mile region, characterized by dense woodlands along the Allegheny River, some of which is swampy terrain.

The search included the Allegheny River, where teams searched the waters for seven hours. The operation included five or six boats equipped with sonar technology and cadaver dogs, according to Moretti.

Dugan was not located in the search.

“On behalf of Gayle (Murphy) and Sean’s family, we want to thank every person who came out yesterday to search for Sean, on foot and in the water, and for the continued prayers that he is found,” said Megan Elizabeth in a Facebook post.

“The number of people that showed up, whether they know Sean or not, was incredible. Thank you for all of the efforts. We will continue to search for him until he is found.”

Background:

Sean Dugan, 58 of Springdale, was reported missing on Monday, October 30.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt and black sweatpants, Harmar Township Police Chief Jason Domaratz said.

Dugan’s car, an Acura sedan, was spotted on Monday evening on Gulf Lab Road at the Bessemer Railroad entrance in Harmar Township.

According to Domaratz, officers searched the township and the Allegheny River on October 31 with no success. Pittsburgh River Rescue team searched the area on Wednesday but were also unsuccessful in finding Dugan.

Dugan owns a camp in Newmansville, Washington Township, Clarion County, and is a regular visitor to the Tionesta area.

He is described as a white male with short hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Dugan’s location is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 724-274-9022.

