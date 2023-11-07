PA Superior Court Upholds Former Clarion Man’s Conviction on Multiple Burglaries Across Three Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — A three-judge panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld the conviction of a former Clarion man who was charged in multiple Clarion, Clearfield and Venango County burglaries.

(Photo above: Jerry Lee Ritchey mugshot provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.)

In 2011, Jerry Lee Ritchey Jr. was a suspect in multiple commercial burglaries in Clearfield, Clarion, and Venango counties when an Allegheny County judge signed off on a warrant to attach a GPS tracking device to his car.

During the overnight hours of July 20 and 21 of 2011, police received reports of illegal entries into three businesses and a government office in Clearfield County. Upon investigating each scene, state police found that each location had been ransacked and that money was taken from at least two of the locations. At each scene, police found distinct arrowhead-style shoe prints, tying the crimes together.

When police checked the tracking information from the GPS device, they discovered that Ritchey’s car had been in the vicinity of two of the commercial properties at about 11:30 p.m. of the night in question. They also saw that it was near the third business at about 2:45 a.m., and was near the government office for about 40 minutes near the 4 o’clock hour. That same morning, a state trooper witnessed Ritchey arrive home and remove something from his car.

Police later obtained video footage showing Ritchey making a purchase of “water shoes with a four-arrow tread pattern two months before the crimes.”

Ultimately, Ritchey was arrested and charged in multiple burglaries—four in Clearfield County, six in Venango County, and one in Clarion County. Following his arrest, state police said that he asked a trooper “if a person was to commit these 80 to 100 crimes, would it be better for that person to get that out in the open all at once?” The trooper responded in the affirmative, to which Ritchey replied, “Sorry, guys, I can’t.”

Jerry Lee Ritchey in 2011.

After his convictions, Ritchey’s case went through a lengthy appeals process, exhausting his appeal options until 2019 when the Superior Court reinstated his appeal rights.

In his appeal to the Superior Court, Ritchey argued that the GPS tracking information should have been suppressed because the Allegheny County judge who signed the warrant lacked jurisdiction, and that the warrant was based on a reasonable suspicion standard and lacked probable cause that he was engaged in criminal activity. The court was also asked to rule on whether there was sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction when Ritchey was never found to be in possession of stolen property, nor was there evidence that he’d actually entered the properties of his victims.

In their written October 24th opinion, judges John T. Bender, Mary Jane Bowes, and Megan Sullivan found that the warrant seeking the installation of the GPS tracking device was properly issued, even though the issuing judge was from Allegheny County.

The panel said that the warrant was based on several facts pointing to Ritchey as a suspect. First, that from December 2010 to July 2011, commercial buildings in Venango County had been burglarized and that Ritchey was a suspect. Second, that Ritchey was also a suspect of a Clarion County burglary because tire marks found at the scene matched those of his car. Third, because there were the four-arrow tread pattern shoe prints found at various burglary sites.

The court concluded that the affidavit of probable cause filed in the warrant application established the requisite probable cause for the attachment of the GPS device to Ritchey’s car. “It established a fair probability that a GPS device placed on Ritchey’s car would establish evidence of a crime. Thus, Ritchey’s suppression claim is without merit,” said the opinion.

Regarding Ritchey’s assertions that no one witnessed him inside the burglarized locations, nor discovered him in possession of stolen items, the Superior Court panel determined, “The Commonwealth may sustain its burden of proof by means of wholly circumstantial evidence.”

The panel further noted that Ritchey’s “volunteered hypothetical question to police” provided strong evidence of consciousness of guilt.

After his trial, Ritchey was sentenced to four to sixteen years of imprisonment for the Clearfield County burglaries. He received eight to sixteen years for his Venango County burglaries, and two months to one year in Clarion County.

Ritchey remains incarcerated in the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

