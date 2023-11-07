‘Pay to Stay’ Inmate Policy Suggested to Clarion County Prison Board

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley suggested on Friday that the Clarion County Prison Board consider adopting a “pay to stay” policy for inmates in order to reduce costs being paid by Clarion County taxpayers.

(Pictured above: Commissioner Ed Heasley)

“Such a program could recover a component of the cost of operating the Clarion County Correctional Facility for taxpayers, holding inmates financially responsible for a portion of their housing costs,” Heasley said.

The County budget for the correctional facility for 2023 was $2,669,284.00.

“With the ever-increasing national inflation rates that are affecting the operating cost of all County operations, including the Clarion County Correctional Facility, the financial burden is placed on the taxpayers of Clarion County,” Heasley added.

According to Heasley, an inmate/detainee financial responsibility program could be considered on a trial basis from six months to one year, if needed.

Heasley chose not to run for reelection and would no longer be on the prison board after the end of the year.

One option to relieve the financial burden would be to have the individuals violating the laws resulting in incarceration share in the daily expenses they are placing on the County. A room and board fee could help offset the daily expenses and may instill a sense of financial responsibility in the prison population and perhaps prevent some from becoming routine visitors, Heasley continued.

Prisoners who have no assets could earn their room and board through voluntary prison work such as painting the prison and other routine volunteer jobs.

“They could work it off. They can work in the kitchen if they don’t have the finances,” Heasley explained. “They could do laundry, do the janitorial, or do the painting (that) the warden suggested. It’s just some way to try to offset the operating expenses.”

Heasley talked to Crawford County and said they have been doing it there and other counties are switching to other funding programs.

“This way, the inmates get a chance to work and help the county itself.”

Heasley admitted that there are a lot of pros and cons discussed on the Internet about charging an inmate for each day he or she stays.

