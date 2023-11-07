PennWest Clarion Volleyball: Cassidy Snider Earns Fourth PSAC Athlete of the Week Honor

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced its weekly volleyball award winners for November 6, and for the fourth time this season, Clarion’s Cassidy Snider was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week.

Snider was a dominant force in the Golden Eagles’ final home matches of the season, averaging 5.86 kills per set and hitting .400 over the course of wins over Mercyhurst (3-0) and Edinboro (3-1).

Against Mercyhurst, the junior outside hitter finished with a double-double, having 15 kills on an attack percentage of .310, as well as digging 11 balls.

In four sets against Edinboro, Snider might have had her best match of the season with a season-high 26 kills and only three errors on 51 attempts to finish with .451 attack percentage. In the latter match, against the Fighting Scots, Snider became one of just seven players in program history to top 1,300 kills.

According to the most recent national statistical rankings, Snider is currently third in the nation in points per set with 5.43, and her 4.85 kills per set puts her in fourth in that category.

Her 461 kills on the year rank second in the nation behind only Southeastern Oklahoma’s D’Nari Mills, and she is one of four players in Division II with more than 450 kills on the year.

The Golden Eagles have two more regular season matches on the year, both on the road at Seton Hill (November 10) and at California (November 11).

Clarion has already clinched a spot in next week’s PSAC Conference Tournament.

