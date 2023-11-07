Police: Local Man Flees Scene After Slamming Vehicle into Utility Pole in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a local man crashed into a utility pole on Thursday evening and then fled the scene.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, on Bus Mong Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Darin C. Cochran, of Knox, was traveling north in a 2023 Subaru Forester when he traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The impact caused the utility pole to break, police say.

According to police, Cochran backed away from the utility pole and left the scene. He later contacted police after arriving at his residence.

Cochran was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Cochran was charged with a traffic citation.

