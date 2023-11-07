 

SPONSORED: BOTOX Cosmetic BOGO Day Coming to Simply Skin Medical Spa!

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pexels-cottonbro-studio-7581583 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Simply Skin Medical Spa will host their 5th Annual BOTOX Cosmetic BOGO Day on Wednesday, November 15.

BOTOX® Cosmetic Day BOGO: Buy one $50 BOTOX Cosmetic gift card, get one free.
Double Points: Alle members Get Double Points on BOTOX Cosmetic.

Sign up for Alle rewards and call 814-227-2362 to schedule a consultation to earn double points and enter for a chance to win $25,000!

Botox is your secret weapon to turn back the clock and enhance your natural beauty:

  • Smooth away crow’s feet.
  • Erase worry lines.
  • Refresh your appearance.

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to earn double points through Alle rewards, plus a fantastic BOGO gift card special. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself or share the love with a friend!

Call to schedule your consultation at 814-227-2362 or book online.

Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
