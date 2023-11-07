SPONSORED: Matric Group Has Several Openings for Machine Technicians
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Matric Group, located in Seneca, PA, has several openings for Machine Technicians.
Matric Group is an electronics contract manufacturer that provides services such as Engineering, PCB & Cable Assembly, and Aftermarket to support diverse markets, including Energy, Lab and Instrumentation, Medical, and more.
Job Purpose: The Machine Technician will support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties and provide both technical and hands-on support to the manufacturing operation.
The Machine Technician will be responsible for operating, troubleshooting, maintenance, safety, and preventative maintenance to support the continuous operation of the facility and its equipment.
- Process products through the automation equipment following scheduled needs.
- Keep automation equipment operating at optimal levels by providing products, picks, and inventory in a timely manner.
- Maintain and troubleshoot equipment to ensure continuous quality to a highly motivated production schedule.
- Observe machine operation to detect workpiece defects or machine malfunctions, adjusting machines as necessary.
- Perform minor machine maintenance.
- Make minor electrical and mechanical repairs and adjustments to machines and notify Process Technicians when major service is required.
- Maintain production rates according to established standards.
- Determine the sequence of operations by studying blueprints, specifications, and work orders.
- Establish and maintain maintenance logs for all equipment and perform routine preventive maintenance per manufacturers’ specifications or as requested.
- Working on or monitoring the output of equipment.
- Respond to requests by performing requested services in the areas of tracking, troubleshooting, and maintenance.
- Process improvement and tracking is required for this position.
What Matric Group Offers:
- Competitive Wages
- Flexible Schedules
- Full Benefits, including Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance
- Company-paid life insurance, short-term disability, and long-term disability
- Tuition Reimbursement Program
- Matching 401(k) Plan and more
Click HERE to learn more about this position and other opportunities Matric Group has to offer!
Matric Group is located at 2099 Hill City Road, Seneca, PA 16346. For more information about Matric and what they have to offer please visit www.matric.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.