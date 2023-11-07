State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Harassment Incident That Turned Physical in Monroe Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Harassment Incident That Turned Physical in Monroe Township

According to a report released on Monday, November 6, State Police in Clarion are investigating an incident of harassment that occurred on S 2nd Avenue in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 6:10 p.m. on October 21.

Trooper Hoffman said the incident turned physical between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

The arrestee is listed as a 28-year-old Clarion man.

The victim is a 35-year-old Clarion woman.

Drug Possession in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer near State Route 66 and McLaughlin Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 2:53 a.m. on Sunday, November 5.

Police say a passenger of the vehicle was found to be in possession of an illegal substance and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger—a 30-year-old female from Burgettstown—was subsequently arrested.

The suspect’s name was not released.

