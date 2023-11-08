7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
Rain, mainly after 3am. Temperature rising to around 56 by 4am. Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain, mainly before 8am. Temperature rising to near 59 by 11am, then falling to around 49 during the remainder of the day. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 11 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Veterans Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.