Bradley M. “Stackhouse” Miller, 43, of East Brady died Monday, November 6, 2023 at home, with his family after a courageous 8 year battle with ALS.

Born March 7, 1980 in Butler, he was the son of Michael E. and Amy J. (Kusick) Miller.

A 1998 Graduate of Karns City High School, Brad was a football team captain of the 1997 District 9 Champions.

He then attended Waynesburg University and obtained a degree in elementary education.

Brad was a much-loved schoolteacher for Karns City Area School District for the past 20 years.

Brad enjoyed fishing and hunting, but his passion was football.

His soft-spoken, kind heart found a way to be a positive influence as coach of many young football players for years.

Brad is survived by his parents, Michael and Amy Miller of East Brady and his devoted brother, Eric Miller, who was Brad’s caregiver.

He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore and Gretta Miller, John and Marilyn “Sis” Kusick, three uncles, Jeff Kusick, Paul Kusick, Jeff Bernstein, and cousin Kit Heginbotham.

The Miller family would like to thank the staff and students of Karns City School District for their compassion and understanding through Brad’s final years of teaching, Angie and Darwin Burtner, for making it possible for Brad to continue living at home, Trudy and Elena from Clarion Forest VNA, Ed Conto, Lon Hazlet, TJ McFarland and Jake Dailey for their dedication and friendship to Brad. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

Friends of Bradley M. Miller will be received from 11:00-1:00 PM Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 102 4th Street, East Brady, PA 16028 with funeral services being held at 1:00PM., Rev. Raymond Eichler will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the Miller family suggests that memorials be made in Brad’s name to the Karns City Quarterback Club PO Box G, Karns City, PA 16041, The ALS Association of Western PA, 416 Lincoln Ave, Millvale, PA 15209 or Clarion Forest VNA 272 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.