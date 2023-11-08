Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Asparagus ‘n’ Shrimp with Angel Hair

This recipe is easy on the budget and turns out perfectly for two!

Ingredients

3 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta

1/2 pound uncooked shrimp (16-20 per pound), peeled and deveined



1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes2 tablespoons olive oil, divided8 fresh asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms1/4 cup chopped seeded tomato, peeled4 garlic cloves, minced2 teaspoons chopped green onion1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh basil1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheeseLemon wedges

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, sprinkle shrimp with salt and pepper flakes. In a large skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; stir-fry until pink, 2-3 minutes. Remove; keep warm.

-In same skillet, stir-fry the next 5 ingredients in remaining oil until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add wine and seasonings. Return shrimp to pan.

-Drain pasta; add to shrimp mixture and toss gently. Cook and stir until heated through, 1-2 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve with lemon wedges.

