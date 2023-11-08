 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Douglas Allen Rhoads

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-DaUIQbgwxIBvetk (1)Douglas Allen Rhoads, 70, of Knox, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center following an extended illness.

Born July 18, 1953, in Oil City, Doug was the son of the late Merl and Delores Rhoads.

Doug graduated from Keystone High School.

Over the years he worked for Joy Manufacturing, Knox Glass Plant and Car-Mate Trailers.

On May 15, 1973, Doug married June Whitling who survives.

Doug enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, woodworking, friends and family and most of all being with his grandchildren.

Doug loved his dogs Dutch and Chloe.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Knox and the Clarion Civil Air Patrol from 1995 to 2000.

Doug is survived by his wife June Rhoads, two sons Joshua (Taressa) Rhoads of Mars, Jason (Alisha) Rhoads of Cranberry, six grandchildren Nadia Rhoads if Ohio, Anna Rhoads of Mars, Asher Rhoads of Mars, Sophie Bish of Cranberry, Evangaline Rhoads of Cranberry and Vivian Rhoads of Cranberry and a great grandchild Delaney Rhoads of Ohio.

Also surviving are two siblings James (Jackie) Rhoads of Cranberry and Cindy (John) Beck of Miola.

Along with his parents Doug was preceded in death by a brother Leland Peters, several aunts, uncles and cousins and his best friend Robert Fisher.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Services will be held at 7 pm Thursday in the funeral home.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.