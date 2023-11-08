Douglas Allen Rhoads, 70, of Knox, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center following an extended illness.

Born July 18, 1953, in Oil City, Doug was the son of the late Merl and Delores Rhoads.

Doug graduated from Keystone High School.

Over the years he worked for Joy Manufacturing, Knox Glass Plant and Car-Mate Trailers.

On May 15, 1973, Doug married June Whitling who survives.

Doug enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, woodworking, friends and family and most of all being with his grandchildren.

Doug loved his dogs Dutch and Chloe.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Knox and the Clarion Civil Air Patrol from 1995 to 2000.

Doug is survived by his wife June Rhoads, two sons Joshua (Taressa) Rhoads of Mars, Jason (Alisha) Rhoads of Cranberry, six grandchildren Nadia Rhoads if Ohio, Anna Rhoads of Mars, Asher Rhoads of Mars, Sophie Bish of Cranberry, Evangaline Rhoads of Cranberry and Vivian Rhoads of Cranberry and a great grandchild Delaney Rhoads of Ohio.

Also surviving are two siblings James (Jackie) Rhoads of Cranberry and Cindy (John) Beck of Miola.

Along with his parents Doug was preceded in death by a brother Leland Peters, several aunts, uncles and cousins and his best friend Robert Fisher.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Services will be held at 7 pm Thursday in the funeral home.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

