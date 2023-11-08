 

Unopposed District Attorney Drew Welsh Wins Reelection

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Unopposed District Attorney Drew Welsh Wins ReelectionCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – As the only candidate on the ballot, it’s no surprise that Drew Welsh will continue to serve as Clarion County’s District Attorney.

Unofficial results show Welsh received 7,665 votes.

Welsh was elected in the 2019 municipal election, officially taking over as Clarion County’s District Attorney in January 2020.

A graduate of Western Michigan University, Welsh then earned his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh.


