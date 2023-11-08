Unopposed District Attorney Drew Welsh Wins Reelection

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – As the only candidate on the ballot, it’s no surprise that Drew Welsh will continue to serve as Clarion County’s District Attorney.

Unofficial results show Welsh received 7,665 votes.

Welsh was elected in the 2019 municipal election, officially taking over as Clarion County’s District Attorney in January 2020.

A graduate of Western Michigan University, Welsh then earned his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.