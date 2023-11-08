 

Election Results: Garbarino, Lapinto, Averill Win Clarion Borough Council Seats

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion Borough Councilors Elect Lapinto Garbarino AverillCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results from Clarion County’s municipal election on Tuesday show Zach Garbarino, Carol Lapinto, and Jim Averill as the top vote-getters in the Clarion Borough Council race.

(Photo above, left to right: Zach Garbarino, Carol Lapinto, and Jim Averill.)

Garbarino (R) came out first with 444 votes, while Lapinto (R) is second with 435 votes. Averill (D) came in third with 401 votes.

Write-in votes on the 4-year-term ballot came in at 135 votes, with 142 votes for the 2-year-term.

The results remain unofficial until absentee and write-in ballots are calculated.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for election updates.


