Election Results: Kline, Two Incumbents Win Forest County Commissioners Race

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

forestcocommissionersFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results in the 2023 Forest County Commissioners race show Republican Patrick Kline will be joining incumbents Robert Snyder Jr. and Mark Kingston.

(Photo above, left to right: Patrick Kline, Robert Snyder Jr., and Mark Kingston.)

Mark Kingston (R) was the frontrunner with 935 votes. Patrick Kline (R) came in second with 868 votes. Robert Snyder Jr. came in third with 745 votes.

All three candidates ran unopposed.

All results remain unofficial until absentee and write-in ballots are calculated.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for election updates.


