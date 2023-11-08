Election Results: Kline, Two Incumbents Win Forest County Commissioners Race

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results in the 2023 Forest County Commissioners race show Republican Patrick Kline will be joining incumbents Robert Snyder Jr. and Mark Kingston.

(Photo above, left to right: Patrick Kline, Robert Snyder Jr., and Mark Kingston.)

Mark Kingston (R) was the frontrunner with 935 votes. Patrick Kline (R) came in second with 868 votes. Robert Snyder Jr. came in third with 745 votes.

All three candidates ran unopposed.

All results remain unofficial until absentee and write-in ballots are calculated.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for election updates.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.