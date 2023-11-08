Ernest N. “Ernie” Smith, 87, of Templeton, PA, passed away on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 1, 1936 in Kellersburg, PA, the son of Harry N. and Leah Alberta (Smith) Smith.

As a young man, Ernie worked for his father’s sawmill and also at Armstrong County Construction.

He then worked at Templeton Brick Yard before starting as a coal miner at Carpentertown where he worked for 18 years.

He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club and the NRA.

Ernie was an avid sportsman; he loved to run fox hounds, and enjoyed horseback riding and hunting.

He is survived by his sons, Daniel Smith of Templeton, David Smith of Templeton, and Denny Smith and wife, Melanie of Derry, PA; grandchildren, Danny Smith and Jennifer Cousins, Jennifer Smith Riehl, Cassandra Smith, Ryan Smith, Jason Smith, David Smith, Kayla Smith, Elaina Smith, Jonathan Smith, Andrew Smith and Matthew Smith; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Lois M. (Oss) Smith, whom he married on Aug. 23, 1957 and who passed away on May 1, 1996; a granddaughter, Amber Smith; his brothers, Donald Jeffers and Gerald Jeffers; and his sisters, Janet McKay, Nancy Jane Smith, and Dorothy Jeffers.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 PM and 7–9 PM on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Saturday, Nov. 11 2023 at the funeral home, PA with the Rev. Donald Jeffers, Jr. officiating.

Interment will be in Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery in Templeton, PA.

For those unable to attend services, for anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ernie’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

