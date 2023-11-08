Glenyce Joette Croasmun, 91, of Marienville, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center following a period of declining health.

Born on February 11, 1932 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Albert Leroy and Barbara “Esther” Coyle Richards.

Glennie was a 1950 graduate of Sigel High School, a member of Marienville Methodist Church, and United Methodist Women.

She married the love of her life, Nathan P. Croasmun, on February 14,1953 at the Brookville Methodist Church.

They enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage prior to his death on April 1, 2009.

Glennie worked as an operator for Brookville Bell Telephone and as a secretary for Brookville Glove.

Glennie also did Tole Painting in Bradford, worked at the Forest Gift Shop in Marienville, and was employed twenty years as a secretary for Northwest Training Consortium.

At a young age she developed a passion for creating numerous pictures from oils, acrylics, and charcoals which allowed her to become a very accomplished artist.

She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and journaling.

Meal time for the family was of the utmost importance to Glennie.

Her family will miss her delicious Apple pies and “Aunt Flo” sugar cookies.

Glennie was the kindest, most gentle, loving woman beloved by all who knew her.

She instilled her profound Christian values and morals into her children as they grew up.

Glennie is survived by her sons, Dale (Joy) Croasmun of Morrisdale and Nathan (Dawn) Croasmun II of Butler; her daughters, Kathryn (Doug) Hepler of Clarion and Jeanne (Randy) Andring of Marienville; eight grandchildren, Angela (Todd) Bainey of Drifting, PA, Justin (Nikki) Croasmun of Lance, PA, Joshua (Tricia) Hepler of Christiansburg, VA, Rachel (Jordan) Carr of Pittsburgh, Jason Andring of Marienville, Tyler (Courtney) Andring of Marienville, Matthew (Annika) Andring of Dillon, CO and Bailey (Ethan) Oberrath of Edinboro; thirteen great grandchildren, Brooke, Lindsey, Lucas, Xavier, Austin, Sophie, Lane, Clark, Reigan, Issac, Jacin, Leland and Mina; her brother Allen Richards of Erie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Nate, she was proceeded in death by her sister Barbara Richards.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Snyder Memorial for their exceptional care and support for Glennie during her time there.

Family will welcome friends on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

An additional hour of visiting will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 10-11 am prior to a funeral service which will be held at 11 am at the funeral home with Reverend Boyd Edmondson officiating.

Interment will follow in North Forest Cemetery, Marienville, PA.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Snyder Memorial Health Care Center, PO Box 680, Marienville, PA 16239 or the American Lung Association.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

