Ilene Faye Holben (Watkins), 88, of Fisher/Clarion PA, died on November 7, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Faye was born on July 27, 1935, to Ralph and Lucille Watkins.

Faye retired as a book-keeper from William G. Satterlee and Sons, formerly William J. Sandt’s.

She was known for her caring and compassion toward others.

Faye was a longtime devoted member of the Limestone Baptist Church.

She enjoyed playing piano, baking pies and bread, but most of all her family and all things relating to God and the Church.

Faye married the love of her life Harold Holben on October 8, 1960.

Faye is survived by her son, Mark (Judy) Holben of Widnoon; a sister Joyce (Jeff) McCall of Ebensburg; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband Harold, her sister and brother-in-law Grace and Sam Howell, and sister and brother-in-law Doris and Berlie Dishong.

Friends and family will be received from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the Limestone Baptist Church: 9327 Route 66 Limestone, PA 16234.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Limestone Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Shreckengost officiating.

Interment will follow in the Strattanville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Limestone Baptist Church: P.O. Box 73, Limestone, PA 16234.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

