Jane E. Ralph, 74, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on September 8, 1949 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Hazel (Davis) Witherup.

Jane was a 1967 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She worked as a residential service aide for Polk Center for many years.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing pool, putting together puzzles, playing cards, getting an adrenaline rush at Cedar Point but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was a former member at the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shawn Ralph and his wife, Kathleen, of Oil City and Heather McCornell and her husband, Lamar, of Euclid, OH; her grandchildren, Hanah Ralph of Franklin, Cadence, London, and Isaiah Ralph, all of Oil City, and Mar’Shaya McCornell of Euclid, OH; her great grandchildren, Mikey and Kadence Ralph, both of Franklin, and Ma’Reaya Singletary of Euclid, OH; her brother, Richard Witherup and his wife, Deb, of North Carolina; as well as her niece, Samantha Witherup of Oil City.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Vernie Davis.

Per Jane’s wishes, there will be no services.

Jane will be laid to rest at Clintonville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jane’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.