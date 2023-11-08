Local Woman Accused of Strangling Victim, Violating PFA Order in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly strangling a victim in Clarion Borough and violating a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Shana Noel Rossiter, of Clarion, on October 26, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officer William Scheckler Sr. was dispatched to an apartment on Penn Avenue in Clarion Borough around 6:18 p.m. on October 25 pertaining to a past domestic incident and a PFA Order violation.

Officer Scheckler arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant, who advised that Shana Rossiter entered her residence while there was an active Protection From Abuse Order on her, the complaint states.

The complainant then informed police that Rossiter grabbed her by the neck area around 9:00 a.m. on October 21 and squeezed hard enough to the point it was hard to breathe, the complaint indicates.

The victim also reported Rossiter assaulted her repeatedly by striking her with her fists and hitting her with a cell phone, the complaint notes.

Rossiter also made a comment about the victim “ending up dead,” according to the complaint.

Officer Scheckler questioned why she waited to report this incident and she said she went to the police station, but no officers were present. Officer Scheckler explained he could take the complaint on all the incidents involving the criminal acts, the complaint states.

Officer Scheckler asked the victim to complete a statement of facts pertaining to this incident. The victim informed Officer Scheckler that she already had a statement written out. Officer Scheckler had her sign and date this statement and took it for evidence, the complaint indicates.

Rossiter was arraigned at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, on the following charges in front of Judge Timothy P. Schill:

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 1 (two counts)

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

According to court documents, the above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on October 31 with Judge Schill presiding.

This case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

