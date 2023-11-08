 

Mackenzie Carver Earns USTFCCCA All-Region Honors

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-D46wPTOVhsCRxs0 (1)NEW ORLEANS, La. – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their 2023 NCAA Division II Cross Country All-Region award winners this week.

Clarion’s Mackenzie Carver earned All-Region honors for the first time in her career, and became the first Golden Eagle to earn All-Region honors since Haley Schaller in 2021.

Athletes earn USTFCCCA All-Region honors by placing in the top-25 in their respective regional championship.

Carver wrapped her stellar senior cross country campaign with a ninth-place finish at the Atlantic Regional Championships, making her the first Golden Eagle to track the top-10 at the regional championships since Clarion Sports Hall of Famer Erin Richards placed fourth in 2007.

The senior started her cross country season by winning the Westminster Fisher Invitational and later finished 11th at the PSAC Championship, helping the Golden Eagles to a 12th-place finish as a team.

This is the second All-Region honor earned by Carver in this calendar year. In the winter she was named a USTFCCCA All-Region honoree in the indoor 800m.


