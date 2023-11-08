Marjorie Ann (“Marge”) Cunningham, 87, of Oil City, passed away on November 6, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, in Seneca where she received compassionate care after a reoccurrence of her cancer.

She left this world peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Born on August 18, 1936, in Oil City, PA, Marge was the eldest child of William and Evelyn Lytle.

Ever daring and vivacious, she was a majorette at Oil City High School and loved roller skating.

As a young teenager, Marge met the love of her life and partner in crime, Robert J. (“Bob”) Cunningham.

On September 7, 1957, the two married at Saint Stephen Church, where she would remain a devoted parishioner.

Marge sought professional fulfillment at Worthington Corp, Mellon Bank, and the Venango Newspaper, which she especially enjoyed, before finally focusing on her favorite role as a homemaker.

As a young mother, Marge converted to Catholicism, committing to her lifelong spiritual growth.

An energetic spitfire, her hobbies included walking, gardening, cooking and calisthenics.

Marge loved being in nature and spending time with God’s creatures, especially the dogs and cats she adopted over the years.

Marge had a passion for travel and could not pass up a good adventure.

Well into her late sixties, she awed her grandchildren by slalom waterskiing around Tionesta Lake or challenging them to a good arm-wrestling match.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet Barger.

She leaves behind her husband; their sons and respective families: Robert Jr. with wife Claire and their children Kelleigh, R. Joseph III (“Joe”), Katherine, and Colleen; Michael with wife Susan and their children Patrick and Rosie; and Todd with wife Tricia and their children Deandra, James, Colton, and Ashleigh.

Additionally, Marge leaves behind siblings William (“Billy”) Jr. and Gloria (and John Skokowski); 12 great-children, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Reinsel Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 on Wednesday with a funeral at 2:30 on Thursday at St. Stephen Church.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Venango County Humane Society in her name.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

