Paul Thomas “Tom” Lieberum, 81, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of St. Petersburg, Clarion County, a retired Clarion County VA Director, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife at his side on October 8, 2023.

Paul Thomas was born in Shippenville on January 16, 1942.

He was the son of the late Paul H. and Helen Mae Shoup Lieberum and was raised in St. Petersburg.

Tom was a 1959 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and had earned a Master’s Degree in business administration from Clarion University, where he taught for a short time.

Tom had a distinguished military career serving during the Vietnam era in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.

He was a longtime active member of the former Miller Rankin American Legion Post #636, Foxburg where he had served as commander and in various other offices.

Tom had also served as the district commander for the American Legion.

In his early years, Tom was a manager for Service Merchandise in Tennessee.

He was later employed by Radio Shack in Clarion and retired from the County of Clarion, where he had served as the Director of Veteran’s Affairs.

Tom was a talented athlete, having played basketball and baseball and was an avid golfer.

He enjoyed skydiving and dinners out, mostly prime rib at his favorite restaurant, The Outback Steakhouse.

Tom was a well-known Elvis impersonator.

Surviving is his wife, Eunice Hall Lieberum, whom he married in Marienville on March 12, 1983.

Also surviving are two daughters, Gina M. Zeigler of Conneaut, OH and Paula J. Lieberum (Bryan Barnes) of East Butler; a son, David W. Lieberum (Cassi) of Columbus, OH; two stepsons, Timothy L. Hall and Rick J. Hall of Marienville; twenty grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; a brother, Jeffrey L. Lieberum of Emlenton, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Alan Lieberum; a stepson, Richard Gail Hall; a sister Judith Vito, and a brother Gary Lieberum; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Lieberum,and Norma Lieberum, a niece and a nephew.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 11a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.

Military honors accorded by members of the Parker VFW and American Legion Posts will be accorded at 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Myers, USMC, ret., officiating.

Interment will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Petersburg Fire Co, PO Box 81, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

