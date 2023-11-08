Police: Man Attempts to Steal Girlfriend’s Car, Runs Over Her Foot During Domestic Incident in Forest County

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against an area man accused of stealing his girlfriend’s car and then attempting to run over her were waived for court on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 30-year-old Ryan William Haner, of Union City, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, November 7, in front of District Judge Daniel L. Miller:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Felony 3

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Reckless Driving, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Driving W/O A License, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Warren County Jail on $60,000.00 monetary bail.

This case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a silver Kia Soul was reported stolen from a known female on October 29. It was located on Flying W Ranch Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

The victim related her boyfriend, Ryan Haner, had been drinking at this location and entered her vehicle and attempted to steal it, and she told him to exit her vehicle, the complaint states.

The victim related during this incident that she was in front of her vehicle telling Haner to exit her vehicle when he accelerated towards her, the complaint indicates.

She related she stepped to the passenger side of the vehicle to gain access to it when Haner accelerated forward and drove over her left foot, the complaint notes.

Haner continued to accelerate through a grass field and left the scene, the complaint states.

Haner was arraigned at 8:30 p.m. on October 29 in front of Judge Miller.

