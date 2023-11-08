 

Rimersburg Veteran’s Day Blood Drive Accepting Walk-Ins

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

c9c76c2f2f0de4a4ace74ab38ce4a6d5RIMERSBURG, Pa. — The Rimersburg Lions Club is gearing up to sponsor its Veteran’s Day Blood Drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross on Friday, November 10.

The drive will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Rimersburg Community Building located at 484 Main Street in Rimersburg.

Potential donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the November 10 blood drive by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

However, the American Red Cross will also welcome walk-ins on the day of the drive.

Also, those donors who have scheduled an appointment can streamline their blood donation process by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaires on the day of their appointments.

“What better way to honor our brave veterans this Veteran’s Day than to give blood to help save someone’s life,” added Greg Mortimer, who is coordinating the event for the Lions Club.

Other assisting Mortimer in this community effort include Lions Sydney-Varner Hiles, Roger Crick, Jim Kifer, Mike Graham, Terry George, as well as, Margaret Graham and Susie Crick.


