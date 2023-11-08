 

SPONSORED: Nell’s Crafts to Host Christmas Open House on Friday & Saturday

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Nell's Snowman aaCRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Nell’s Crafts in the Cranberry Mall is hosting a Christmas Open House on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

There will be storewide discounts, door prizes, and a free gift with a $30.00 purchase.

Check out some of the awesome items available at Nell’s Crafts:

To view additional items, stop in at Nell’s Crafts in the Cranberry Mall located at 6945 US 322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

For more information, visit Nell’s Crafts website here or Facebook page here.


