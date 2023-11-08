Penn State DuBois Cross-Country Runners Excel in 2023 Season

DUBOIS, Pa. — The Penn State DuBois cross-country team has had an impressive 2023 season, showcasing dedication, determination, and competitive spirit throughout the Wolfpack Invitational, Allegheny College Invitational, Fayette Roaring Lion Invitational, Mount Aloysius Invitational, La Roche University XC Invitational, and PSUAC Invitational.

(Pictured above: The Penn State DuBois cross-country team; front row, left to right: Tara Leamer, Austin Dinsmore, Hailey Thuret, and Nick Hayes; back row, left to right: Chase Hook, Ryan Hanna, Rebecca Martin, Joe Morrison, and Coach Scott Creighton. Photo credit: Penn State.)

The Wolfpack Invitational on September 1 marked the beginning of the season for the DuBois runners.

Among the notable performances were Ryan Hanna, who secured 22nd place with a time of 24:28.0, and Rebecca Martin, who clinched the 11th position with a time of 24:17.5. Their strong start set the tone for the season ahead.

On September 16, the team participated in the Allegheny College Invitational.

Nick Hayes’ 25th-place finish in the men’s category with a time of 24:53.1 and Martin’s 20th-place finish with a time of 22:40 in the women’s category continued to showcase the team’s progress.

The Fayette Roaring Lion Invitational on September 23 saw Hayes shining brightly with a seventh-place finish of 31:49.8 in the men’s category. Joey Morrison’s 32nd-place finish with a time of 41:54.7 for the men and Martin’s fifth-place finish with a time of 26:54.4 for the women added to the team’s success.

The Mount Aloysius Invitational on September 30 saw Austin Dinsmore’s persistence in the face of challenges, finishing in 35:01.5 for the men’s category. Martin’s performance in the women’s category was exceptional, finishing second with a time of 22:25.3. Hayes finished sixth with a time of 19:08:8.

On October 20, the team competed in the LaRoche University XC meet, and the runners delivered outstanding performances once again. Hanna secured 16th place with a time of 23:14.9, and Chase Hook finished 15th with a time of 22:47.6. His top finish this season to date, Hayes took fourth with a time of 18:56.3. On the women’s side, Martin took the top spot, clinching first with a time of 22:25.3.

“I won the LaRoche Invitational and beat the course record by at least 20 seconds,” said Martin, a first-year runner. “I also consistently placed in the top 5 at most of the meets. Everyone worked hard this season. It was enjoyable and we have a good coach and good athletes on the team.”

Martin is a dual-sport athlete, also playing on the Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team.

The Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Invitational on October 28 saw the runners’ hard work throughout the season pay off, with top performances by Hayes (fifth place with a time of 29:57.4) and Martin (second place with a time of 27:37.4). Hailey Theuret placed fourth and Tara Leamer finished sixth for the women as they took three of the top six spots.

As the season progressed, so did the team, as Hayes placed in the top 10 consistently and Martin in the top five.

Coach Scott Creighton expressed pride in the team’s achievements over the course of the season, praising his runners’ dedication and effort in each race.

The Penn State DuBois cross-country team’s strong performance showcased its potential and bodes well for future seasons.

As the end of the season approaches, the runners have one meet remaining, the USCAA National Championship on November 12 at Penn State Fayette.

