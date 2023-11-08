Steven Thomas Christopher, 56, of Summerville, PA, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023, while at his home.

He was born on December 1, 1966, to the late Thomas and Janet (Gladhill) Christopher in Waynesboro, PA.

Steven married Tammy Hickok on November 23, 2019, in Brookville, PA; Tammy survives him.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brookville.

Steven loved cars and collected models and also enjoyed attending car shows.

He was a football fan and supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steven loved attending church and spending time with friends and family, he will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife, Steven is survived by four children; Devin Christopher; Kayla (Brian) Hopkins; Karen (Kenny) Caldwell; Autumn Hickok; seven grandchildren; Layla Shea; Lamar; Hunter; Ava Mae; Lexii; Cameron; Hendrix; and four siblings; Terry Christopher; Scott Christopher; Kellie Christopher; and Tracey Christopher.

A memorial service for Steven will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2765 Maplevale Rd., Brookville, PA 15825 beginning at 11:00am.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund by visiting https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/contribute/church/missionary-fund.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

