 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Weiser, McMillen, Simcheck, and Swartfagers Win Keystone School Board Race

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Keystone-High-SchoolKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results from Clarion County’s municipal election on Tuesday show Jason McMillen, Dustin Swartfager, Ken Swartfager, Eric Weiser, and Abigail Simcheck as the top vote-getters in the Keystone School District School Board race.

Region I
Jason McMillen (R) with 293 votes, and Dustin L. Swartfager (D/R) who had 270 votes, were elected.

Region II

Ken Swartfager (R) who had 432 votes, and Eric Weiser (D/R) who finished with 297 votes, were elected.

Region III
Abigail Simcheck (D/R), who ran unopposed, won with 666 votes.

The results remain unofficial until absentee and write-in ballots are calculated.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for election updates.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Meet the Seven Candidates for Keystone School Board


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.