Weiser, McMillen, Simcheck, and Swartfagers Win Keystone School Board Race

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results from Clarion County’s municipal election on Tuesday show Jason McMillen, Dustin Swartfager, Ken Swartfager, Eric Weiser, and Abigail Simcheck as the top vote-getters in the Keystone School District School Board race.

Region I

Jason McMillen (R) with 293 votes, and Dustin L. Swartfager (D/R) who had 270 votes, were elected.

Region II



Ken Swartfager (R) who had 432 votes, and Eric Weiser (D/R) who finished with 297 votes, were elected.

Region III

Abigail Simcheck (D/R), who ran unopposed, won with 666 votes.

The results remain unofficial until absentee and write-in ballots are calculated.

