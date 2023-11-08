 

William Lee Adams

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PvYsM0ubPn (1)William Lee Adams, 66, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), died on Sunday morning, November 5, 2023, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on August 29, 1957, he was the son of the late Delbert L. and Ethel R. (Rupp) Adams.

Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was married to Julia (Aaron) Adams for 44 years and she survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Shane Adams and wife, Becky and Bryon Adams, all of Putneyville, and Cory Adams of Oak Ridge, four grandchildren, Ashley, Makenzie, Hannah, and Karter, a sister, Brenda Crissman and her husband, Gary of Putneyville, and a niece, Jennifer Shreckengost and
her husband, Jeffrey of Putneyville.

Bill was a lover of the outdoors.

In hunting season, he was always in the woods. Fishing season, he could be found at his favorite spots with his dog, Daisy.

He spent his life teaching his sons and grandkids to have the same love for the outdoors.

There will be no services at his request.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


