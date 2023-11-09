7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, November 9, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
Today
A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 47 by 5pm. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Veterans Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
