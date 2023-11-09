BREAKING NEWS: Homicide Investigation Launched After Shooting Near Clarion-Jefferson County Border

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C are currently conducting a homicide investigation following a Thursday morning shooting near the border of Clarion and Jefferson counties.

According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney, troopers were dispatched to a shooting in Clover Township, Jefferson County, on Thursday morning.

Police say it was advised a male suspect shot and killed a known female victim.

Upon arrival, the suspect—whose name was not released—returned to scene and then fled on foot.

“Assets of Pennsylvania State Police were active, and the subject was located and taken into custody during this immediate investigation,” said a PSP representative in the release.

The victim’s name was not released.

The Troop C Crime Unit and other members of the Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the shooting.

“There are no threats to the general public,” according to the representative.

The release also asked all media outlets to refrain from contacting the state police regarding the matter.

A representative with Clarion-based State Police confirmed that multiple area schools were placed on lockdown while the suspect was at-large. The lockdown was lifted late Thursday morning.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this BREAKING NEWS story.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.