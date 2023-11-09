BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in Custody After Reported Shooting Near Clarion, Jefferson County Border

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A suspect involved in a reported shooting in the Summerville area has been apprehended.

Sources say there was a shooting near the Clarion and Jefferson County border on Thursday morning, November 9.

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody late Thursday morning.

The suspect’s name was not released.

A representative with Clarion-based State Police confirmed that Clarion-Limestone, Redbank Valley, and Brookville Area schools were placed on lockdown for a portion of the morning.

No further details are available at this time.

