Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pressure-Cooker Italian Wedding Soup

Frozen meatballs work just as good for this recipe!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil



4 medium carrots, chopped1 celery rib, chopped1 medium onion, chopped2 cartons (32 ounces each) chicken stock1 package (26 ounces) frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted1/2 cup uncooked ditalini or other small pasta1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon pepper1 package (10 ounces) fresh spinach (about 13 cups), chopped

Directions

-Select saute setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add butter and oil. When hot, add carrots, celery and onion; cook and stir until crisp-tender, 4-6 minutes. Press cancel. Stir in stock, meatballs, condensed soup, ditalini, oregano and pepper.

-Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 10 minutes. Allow pressure to naturally release. Stir in spinach until wilted.

