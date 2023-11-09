 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pressure-Cooker Italian Wedding Soup

Thursday, November 9, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Frozen meatballs work just as good for this recipe!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive oil

4 medium carrots, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cartons (32 ounces each) chicken stock
1 package (26 ounces) frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs
1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1/2 cup uncooked ditalini or other small pasta
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 package (10 ounces) fresh spinach (about 13 cups), chopped

Directions

-Select saute setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add butter and oil. When hot, add carrots, celery and onion; cook and stir until crisp-tender, 4-6 minutes. Press cancel. Stir in stock, meatballs, condensed soup, ditalini, oregano and pepper.

-Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 10 minutes. Allow pressure to naturally release. Stir in spinach until wilted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


