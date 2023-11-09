Clarion Woman Accused of Assaulting Fiancee Because He Wanted to Play Video Games Instead of Doing Laundry

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her fiancee because he wanted to play video games instead of doing the laundry, according to police.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Sarah Theresa Moreman, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officer William Scheckler Sr. was dispatched to an apartment at 990 E. Main Street in Clarion Borough pertaining to an active physical domestic violence incident around 9:35 p.m. on Monday, November 6.

Officer Scheckler arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who explained that he got into an argument over laundry with his fiancee, Sarah Moreman, the complaint states.

The victim stated the argument escalated to the point where Moreman was “striking him about the arms area,” according to the complaint

This act caused pain and redness to the victim, who said that Moreman kept coming at him to the point where he had to physically hold her back from him in an attempt to avoid being struck, the complaint indicates.

Officer Scheckler spoke with Moreman, who said that the argument started because the victim refused to do the laundry. Moreman said that instead of doing the laundry, the victim wanted to play his video games. This is the reason Moreman became very upset at him, the complaint notes.

Moreman further told police that the victim was very close to her, so she was shoving him back, not intentionally striking him. She then said she just trying to protect their unborn baby, the complaint states.

Officer Scheckler placed Moreman under arrest for assault and transported her to the Clarion Borough Police Department, where she was processed.

Moreman was arraigned at 11:00 p.m. on November 6, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail from November 6 to November 7. She was then released after her bail was changed to $5,000.00 unsecured bail. The bail change was requested by Judge Quinn, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

