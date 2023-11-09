Election 2023 Results: Acting County Treasurer Seals the Deal

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As expected, acting Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana won the election on Tuesday night.

Running unopposed, Montana brought in 7,723 votes, winning 99.1% of the electorate.

Montana was born and raised in Clarion County and is a 1991 graduate of Keystone High School. She then began working in accounting at Clarion Bathware in Marble. In 1998, she left to work for New Era (now Champion Homes) in Strattanville in the accounting department where she worked for 17 years before being hired as the Chief Deputy Treasurer in 2016.

Montana was endorsed by Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, Prothonotary Jeff Himes, Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, DA Drew Welsh, State Representative Donna Oberlander, and Coroner Dan Shingledecker.

“My main focus as treasurer has always been to serve the citizens of Clarion County—after all, I work for them,” Montana told exploreClarion in May. “My deputy and I take great pride in keeping track and maintaining over 60 accounts on a daily basis. Making sure every penny is accounted for and distributed properly is a priority.”

Montana lives in Knox with her son, Logan, and husband, Brad, a welder at Miller Fabrication Solutions.

