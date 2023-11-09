Election 2023 Results: Weckerly Wins Register & Recorder Office

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Rebekah Weckerly has won the office of Clarion County Register and Recorder.

Weckerly won the Republican nod back in May by over 800 votes. With no Democrat candidates on the ballot, she was expected to easily win the office. She received 7,723 votes.

Weckerly is currently employed as a Deputy Register and Recorder in Clarion County. She will assume office in January.

Prior to her stint as the county’s Deputy Register and Recorder, she was employed as the secretary for the New Bethlehem Police Department which eventually became the Southern Clarion County Police Department, serving the communities of New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Rimersburg, and East Brady.

