Featured Local Job: Caseworker – Screener

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time Caseworker- Screener.

POSITION: Caseworker – Screener

Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children and Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $20.00/hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY:

Clarion County Job Application

Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us

Or applications can be mailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Human Resources

For questions please call 814-226-4000

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

The goal of this position is to receive, evaluate, and assess referrals and requests for service to determine whether or not a child is abused, neglected, abandoned, exploited, a status offender, or otherwise at risk and in need of services by Children and Youth Services or other appropriate community service agencies.

The focus of services at the Intake level shall be to evaluate the possibility, degree, or frequency of risks, to ensure the safety and welfare of the child(ren) and to develop an appropriate plan of action to alleviate the risk issue(s), while initiating agency services and/or referrals to collaborative services to meet the needs of the child(ren) and family. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent further injury, assess current referral information, evaluate all allegations and provide services so that family unity can be preserved, if at all possible

VIEW FULL LISTING HERE.

