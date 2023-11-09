 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Featured Local Job: Mainstreet Manager, Oil City, PA

Thursday, November 9, 2023 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Oil City Main Street Program, a partnership between the City of Oil City and the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism, seeks applicants for the position of Main Street Manager.

This is a full-time position that focuses on the development and implementation of an economic revitalization strategy for the Oil City downtown business district.

The successful candidate will lead and grow many projects and activities in the areas of:

  • Small business recruitment and retention
  • Historic preservation attractive design
  • Reuse of existing buildings and underutilized space
  • Community promotions
  • Private and public partnerships
  • Volunteer management
  • Funding sources and fundraising

Candidate should have the following qualifications:

  • Previous leadership, small business development, fundraising/grant-writing and project management experience
  • Bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing, communications, or related field
  • Excellent organization, interpersonal, writing, research, public speaking and communication skills
  • Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office, Google Suite, website management, and social media

This position allows for a flexible work schedule to support promotional activities, community events and city meetings, which often require weekend or evening hours.

A full job description can be found at www.oilcitymainstreet.org.

Salary and benefits commensurate with experience.

For consideration, please send a cover letter and resume to: Oil Region Alliance, Human Resources, 217 Elm Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.