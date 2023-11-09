Featured Local Job: Office Administrator

Local business in search of Office Administrator/Clerical.

Locally, established business is in search of an energetic, enthusiastic, and well-organized individual for the position of Office Administrator/Clerical (part-time).

This is a part-time role requiring 20 to 25 hours per week, with a compensation of $680, depending on workload.

The ideal candidate should be detail-oriented, possess excellent customer service skills, and have experience with cash and items handling.

To apply, please contact: codyleedoyle@outlook.com

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.