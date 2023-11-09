Golden Eagles Volleyball Ranked #2 in Atlantic Region Poll

CLARION, Pa. — The NCAA released its first batch of ordered regional volleyball rankings on Wednesday afternoon.

Clarion was among the top-10 teams listed in the poll, with the Golden Eagles checking in at second in the November 8 release.

The Golden Eagles enter the final weekend of the regular season with a 21-5 overall record, including an 11-3 mark in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play.

They are 5-4 against opponents listed in this week’s rankings release, including a split with top-ranked Gannon. They also own a win over the fourth-ranked team in the East region, Daemen.

The regional rankings are used to determine which eight teams from each of the eight regions will make the NCAA Tournament.

After a region’s automatic qualifiers are determined–in the case of the Atlantic region, by way of winning one’s conference tournament–the remaining five spots are filled in descending order by regional ranking.

The eight teams are then seeded for the Regional tournament, consisting of the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have two more regular season matches on the year, both on the road at Seton Hill (November 10) and at California (November 11).

Clarion has already clinched a spot in next week’s PSAC Tournament.

