Harlem Wizards Coming to Keystone High School on December 3

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — The Harlem Wizards, a professional basketball team created in 1962 by sports promoter Howie Davis, are coming to Clarion County.

The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit Keystone High School on Sunday, December 3, at 5:00 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Keystone CATS, the parent booster club for Keystone Elementary students.

The Wizards will play a game against a team of Keystone School District teachers, staff, and community leaders.

The energy at a Wizards game is electric. What really takes it to another level is the hometown participation from the kids on court experiences, to the teachers, principals, and other community leaders who take on the Wizards as the “hometown heroes.”

Pre-game, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warm up with the Wizards.

Throughout the game, audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts. The event will feature a variety of fun interactive extras: Pregame “Wiz Kids” warm-up, contests, comedy, slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more.

The game will conclude with the Wizards’ signature dance celebration.

“We are delighted to host the Wizards,” says Jennifer Wike, Keystone CATS Secretary. “They are superb showmen who deliver fantastic all-ages entertainment for a great cause.”

Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played over 15,000 games throughout the US that have raised over $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in over 25 foreign countries on six continents.

Tickets are priced as follows:

General Admission: $15 (Age 3 and under are FREE and do not need a ticket.)

Reserved: $30

Courtside Plus: $50

Courtside Player: $125

Courtside Plus ticket holders receive courtside reserved seating and meet privately with some of the Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet.

Courtside Player ticket holders receive courtside reserved seating, a pregame meet-and-greet with players, a jersey, a souvenir lanyard, and a color team photo for kids.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit https://pretix.eu/harlemwizards/knoxpa12-03-23-05-00pm.

About the Harlem Wizards:

Howie Davis was a larger-than-life entrepreneur, impresario, promoter, and visionary whose passion for sports, entertainment, and philanthropy culminated with his creation of the Harlem Wizards in 1962.

The idea for the Wizards started in 1959 when legendary basketball showman Goose Tatum approached Howie to organize a tour for Goose’s “Harlem Stars.” The Stars had a short but successful run that opened Howie’s eyes to the enormous potential of “show” basketball. Three years later, Howie launched the Wizards.

Under Howie’s leadership, the Wizards grew into a choice basketball destination for some of America’s best basketball talent. As the team’s reputation spread, professional athletes from across the sports spectrum took notice and joined the Wizards’ roadshow:

Connie Hawkins, one of the top 50 NBA players of all time

Nate “Tiny” Archibald, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame

Elvin Hayes, one of the top 50 NBA players of all time

Hawthorne Wingo, a New York Knicks fan favorite

Mario Elie, a three-time NBA champion

Nancy Lieberman, a WNBA star and Hall of Fame member

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, World Series MVP Donn Clendennon, and Harlem Globetrotter superstar Marques Haynes also played for the Wizards.

Tojo Henderson, a Wizards great, holds the world record for career span in professional basketball. He started in 1965 and retired 50 years later in 2015. He still serves in a promotional capacity with the Wizards.

Howie was a champion of racial equality and viewed the Wizards as a vehicle to provide economic opportunity to African Americans. He even was the first to break the color barrier with a football team playing in North Carolina.

Today’s Wizards roster features an all-star lineup of master basketball showmen, including:

Eric “Broadway” Jones and Dwayne “Swoop” Simpson, former Globetrotter showmen

“King Arthur” Lewis, an Academic All-American at Bowie State University

Arnold “A-Train” Bernard, a highly acclaimed trickster and 7-year Globetrotter veteran who was featured in a Nike commercial

James “The Roadrunner” Tyndal, a diminutive speedster who is fast enough to dribble through NY City traffic!

Devon “Livewire” Curry, FIBA’S former #1 ranked USA 3-on-3 player

Lamarvin “Showtime” Jackson, a world-class dunker

Jordan “Ice” Southerland, finished 2nd on TNT Dunk King-One of top dunkers in the world

Leon “Space Jam” Sewell and Brandon “The Werm” Lacue, featured on TNT’s “The Dunk King” reality competition series. Werm has won four Sprite slam dunk contests.

Rashaan “The Rocket” Barner, one of the greatest dunkers in Wizards’ history, is now a very funny show-starter and stopper!

Since Howie Davis founded the Wizards 56 years ago, the team has undergone tremendous change. Howie’s son Todd and grandson Rick now run the operation, fundraising revenue has grown exponentially, and the team has expanded into new geographic markets.

Through all the changes, the team’s commitment to Howie’s original mission has remained constant: to deliver world-class, family-friendly entertainment while raising money for great causes.

