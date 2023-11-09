John F. Pochron Jr., 83, of Flockerzi Road in Oil City, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at his residence.

John was born March 16, 1940, in Oil City to the late John Pochron Sr and Sophie Gollasch.

John graduated from Oil City High School and was employed by Foster Forbes Glass Plant and finished out his mold making career at Glenshaw Glass Plant.

However, not yet ready to completely retire, John, along with wife Linda, who proceeded him in death in 2015, was best known as owner/operator of Genova’s Restaurant in Oil City.

John and Linda enjoyed 49 years of marriage and are survived by a son Mick and his wife Angela of Seneca.

John loved spending time with his grandchildren Seth Pochron and his fiancé Allison Sherman of Pittsburgh, Grace Zock and husband Daniel of Akron Ohio, and Laurel Hefferman and husband Keith of Oil City.

John was also a great grandfather to Walker Hefferman.

Poppy would never miss opening day of trout season, hunting season, or any opportunity to be out in the woods, or along a stream with his boys.

Those memories will be cherished forever.

John is also survived by a sister MaryAnn Kimes of Taylor Michigan, loving neighbors Steve and Pam Eismont of Oil City, and many nieces and nephews he loved spending time with including Jacob Pettegrew and Anna and Cooper Bell.

In addition to Linda, John was also proceeded in death by a son Greg in 2022.

Friends and family will be received from 11:30 – 1:30 Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 with Father John Miller presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

