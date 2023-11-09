John Meyers Named PSAC East Wrestler of the Week for November 7

CLEVELAND, Oh. — The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced their first batch of wrestling weekly award winners on Tuesday, with Clarion’s John Meyers earning MAC East Wrestler of the Week honors for November 7.

Meyers was the Clarion Open runner-up at heavyweight this weekend. He worked his way to the finals, including an upset win over his bracket’s top seed.

Meyers started the day with an 8-3 decision over Kent State’s Brentan Simmerman, and a major decision over Michigan State’s James Campbell. The quarterfinal bout with Columbia’s Nolan Neves was a tight one, with neither man recording anything other than an escape through the first six minutes. At that point Neves came in on a single leg and elevated, attempting to drive Meyers back and to the mat. Meyers kept his balance and used Neves’ momentum against him, spinning around and throwing him to his back for a quick third-period fall.

Meyers then authored what was perhaps the biggest upset of the day for any Golden Eagle, beating Bucknell’s Dorian Crosby in the semifinal.

Crosby–ranked 24th in FloWrestling’s opening rankings and a 2023 NCAA qualifier–could not manage a takedown against Meyers, but the latter was able to ride him down in a thunderous takedown early in the second period to take a 4-0 lead.

Meyers held on for a 4-3 decision for the upset victory, though he fell by decision in the final to another nationally-ranked opponent, Ohio State’s Nick Feldman.

Clarion will open their dual match season this weekend with a quad hosted by George Mason on Saturday, November 11.

The Golden Eagles will face off with the hosting Patriots as well as American and The Citadel.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.