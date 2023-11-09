Know Your Neighbors: Cathy Walzak’s Dedication to Sligo Shines Bright

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – In the heart of Sligo, where community bonds run deep and small-town values shine bright, there’s an extraordinary person who has made a lasting mark on the lives of countless people.

(Pictured above: Cathy Walzak in 2022 at the Union COG Pool Park.)

Cathy Walzak, a beloved teacher and a devoted member of the Union Council of Governments (COG), stands as a shining example of what it means to be an active and caring neighbor.

Cathy’s list of contributions to her community is long.

As the current COG Secretary, she tirelessly works behind the scenes, knowing the ins and outs of what’s happening and actively contributing to the betterment of Sligo. Her commitment to the COG is just one facet of her community involvement.

Cathy wears many hats, and one of the most heartwarming roles she takes on is that of a local Girl Scout leader. Guiding and inspiring the young minds of tomorrow, she imparts valuable life lessons and helps instill a sense of responsibility and civic duty in these future community leaders.

When she’s not shaping the future through scouting, Cathy can be found in the classroom, where she teaches kindergarten at Sligo Elementary School.

Cathy has coached varsity softball and Little League softball, making a positive impact on the lives of young athletes.

You’ll find Cathy at various community events, always ready to lend a helping hand and spread the spirit of togetherness. During the Autumn Leaf Festival, she can be found lending a hand to the food bank, ensuring that everyone has enough to eat and enjoy the festivities to the fullest.

One of Sligo’s hidden gems is the Union COG Pool Park, a summer oasis cherished by the community. Cathy dedicates her time and effort to this cool haven—the last of its kind in Clarion County—ensuring that it remains a hub for relaxation and fun.

According to Hollie Peters, who nominated Cathy as a person to be recognized by exploreClarion, Cathy participates in Wreaths Across America, honoring veterans and their sacrifices by laying wreaths on their graves. Her commitment to remembering and paying tribute to those who have served our country is a testament to her deep sense of respect and community spirit.

Perhaps one of Cathy’s most remarkable qualities is her ability to inspire and encourage others to be actively involved in the community. She doesn’t just lead by example; she nurtures the spirit of volunteerism and togetherness in those around her.

Cathy Walzak, a true local hero in every sense, embodies the spirit of our “Know Your Neighbor” series. Her positive contributions to the community serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us that it’s the kindness and dedication of individuals like her that make our neighborhoods truly special.

