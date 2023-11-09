 

Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty to Escape from Warren County Prison, Kidnapping

Thursday, November 9, 2023 @ 05:11 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Michael Burham MugshotHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Prison escapee Michael Burham pleaded guilty to escaping from the Warren County Prison in July, said State Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Burham was jailed in Warren County for kidnapping an older couple in Pennsylvania and driving them to South Carolina as he attempted to evade a New York murder investigation.

Burham was prosecuted for the jail escape by the Attorney General’s Office. The Warren County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the kidnapping charge. Burham pleaded guilty to both cases. He will be sentenced by a Warren County judge on January 5, 2024.

“The defendant was on the run for nine days in an attempt to evade justice,” said Attorney General Henry. “I commend the efforts of Pennsylvania State Police who took this defendant into custody, as well as my team, the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, and the City of Warren Police Department, for their work in holding the defendant accountable for his many crimes.”

Background

On July 6, 2023, Burham climbed on top of exercise equipment and exited the prison yard through a grated metal roof. He then slid down a rope that he had made of bedsheets.

State Police Troopers received a call shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, from residents on Jackson Run Road, in Conewango Township, Warren County, regarding a suspicious individual.

According to investigators, they tracked 34-year-old Burham in the woods.

As Burham approached Logan Road, he encountered troopers along the perimeter. Burham reportedly attempted to hide, but he was approached from behind, and U.S. Marshals, Border Patrol, and troopers took him into custody.

RELATED:

Police Reveal Doorbell Video Footae in On-Going Search for Warren County Jail Escapee

Search Drags on For Self-Taught Survivalist Who Escaped from Warren County Jail

Authorities Continue Search for Homicide Suspect Who Escaped from Warren County Jail

Prison Escapee Taken into Custody in Warren County


