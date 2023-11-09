Police Respond to Fender Bender on Route 66

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released information regarding a two-vehicle crash in Clarion Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, November 8, the crash occurred at 9:58 a.m. on Friday, November 3, on State Route 66 in Clarion Township.

Police say 32-year-old Joseph M. Languerand, of New Bethlehem, was stopped in the northbound travel lane in a 2007 Dodge Charger while waiting to make a left turn into a gas station.

Languerand’s vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 19-year-old Chloe L. Wiant, of Oak Ridge, which was following too closely, according to police.

Wiant, Languerand, and his passengers—67-year-old Margaret L. Languerand, of New Bethlehem, and 31-year-old Anthony M. Reinard, of Kane—were not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

According to police, Wiant was charged with a traffic violation.

