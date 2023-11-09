 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 208 in Knox Borough

Thursday, November 9, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barKNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run accident that occurred in Knox Borough on last Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:09 p.m. on Friday, November 3, on State Route 208 in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown vehicle backed into a 2019 Subaru Forester operated by 70-year-old Kerry D. Miller, of Tyrone, which was parked behind it.

The unknown vehicle drove away and failed to stop and provide information, police say.

According to police, the unknown vehicle is believed to be a Ford.

Although Miller was not using a seat belt, he was not injured.

The above report was released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.


