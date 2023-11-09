Ray H. Lewis, 77, of Marienville, died Monday evening, November 6, 2023.

Born March 12, 1946 in Erie, he was the son of the late Ray H. and Frances I. Matters Lewis.

He was a graduate of Haborcreek High School and was of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Lewis proudly and honorably served his country aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.

On July 3, 1970 in Erie he married the former Janet Daub. They enjoyed more than 53 years of marriage prior to his passing.

Prior to his retirement in 2009 he was employed by Welch’s.

His pastimes included hunting and fishing with his grandsons, spending time with his family, friends and his dogs.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Heather (Arthur) Roberts, Kimberly Lewis and Dawn (Joe) Spangler; his grandchildren, Aaron (Grace Rich) Roberts, Alex( Macie Copic) Spangler, Recie Spangler, Dakota (Hali) Lewis, Bethany Roberts and Dawson Cornman; his great grandchildren, Oliver and Elliana Spangler and Baby Girl Lewis; his brothers, Ken Furhman and Dale (Cindy) Furhman; and his sisters, Kathy Tarasovitch and Jan (Mike) Brown.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his sister, Judy Deist; and his brothers-in-law, John Deist and Andrew Tarasovitch.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Lewis.

There are no services planned at this time.

His family will plan a graveside service at a later date to be held at Guittonville Cemetery.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com .

