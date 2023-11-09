RET. SFC. Earl L. Roach, 57, of Punxsutawney, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.

He was born March 1, 1966 to the late Earl William and Linda Diane (Boucher) Roach in Meadville, PA.

He grew up in Ebensburg and graduated from Central Cambria High School in 1985, where he lettered in wrestling, football and track and field.

“Go Red Devils!”

After graduating, he enlisted immediately into the United States Army, following proudly in his father’s footsteps.

He served 10 years with the US Army in active duty, with another 12 years serving with the National Guard before his retirement in 2008 as a SFC E7.

He was a veteran of the Persian Gulf War, as well as serving 3 tours in Korea, Germany and Iraq.

His extensive military career took him all over the US and the world.

On May 1, 2004 he married Betty J. Donnelly (Daptko); they shared nearly 20 years of marriage.

After leaving active duty, he moved back to the area from Georgia.

He worked briefly at Brookville Wood Products before starting his career with Universal Well Services as a mechanic.

He worked there for over 25 years before his early retirement in 2021.

He is remembered by countless coworkers over the years as a hardworking and laid-back man who could fix anything in his path.

In his free time, he was an avid hunter and fisher, enjoyed spending time with his pets and his wife and family.

He is survived by wife Betty J. Roach, Punxsutawney, a brother Greg W. Roach and fiancée Carol Fleming, Ebensburg, a sister Diane L. Shaffer and husband Kevin, Punxsutawney and two nieces, Jenna Roach and Katelynn Shaffer.

He was proceeded in death by his parents.

Friends and family will be received on Friday November 10, at 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 11, at 10 AM at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the American Legion Cemetery in Punxsutawney with military honors performed by the Jefferson County Veteran’s Honor Guard.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.